442 Apartments for rent in Coral Terrace, FL with washer-dryer

1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
3810 SW 61st Ave
3810 Southwest 61st Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
1794 sqft
Amazing home for Short Term Lease 4Be/3Ba - Property Id: 184836 A MUST SEE!!!...Short, long term rentals and lease to purchase options considered! Price will vary depending on terms (Terms flexible); depending on preference and time frame...
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
2138 Ludlam Rd
2138 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
Studio
$1,349
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $99 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
2 Units Available
Coral Terrace
1900 Ludlam Rd
1900 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
3235 SW 58th Ct
3235 Southwest 58th Court, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
5716 sqft
Amazing HOME at Schenley Park 6Be/4Ba - Property Id: 184938 Spectacular gated 2-story home in Schenley Park near Coral Gables! This 6 bedroom 4 bath home has 5 bedrooms on ground level, a den, an upstairs loft, and an office.
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
2841 SW 64th Ave
2841 Southwest 64th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
Perfect location in the center of Miami. Large 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths. Plenty of space for parking and shaded backyard for children or pets to play. This property also comes with a bonus room you can use as an office or 5th bedroom.
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
6521 SW 33rd St
6521 Southwest 33rd Street, Coral Terrace, FL
7 Bedrooms
$8,500
Pool mansion, only built 3 years ago featuring 7 master suites with their own bathrooms. Short drive from UM and hospitals. Call listing agent!
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
6342 SW 23rd St
6342 Southwest 23rd Street, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Charming,renovated home For Rent in central location 3BR/2BA plus 1/1 in law suite w/separate entrance, It features spacious open floor plan in common areas,laminate flooring through out,updated kitchen w/granite counter top & SS appliances,new roof
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
6575 SW 39th Ter
6575 Southwest 39th Terrace, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent house located in one of the most desirable area of Miami, five minutes to Coral Gables, Merrick Park , South Miami, Coconut Grove, Downtown and Brickell . This beautiful gem offers a Master suite with master bathroom and closet.
54 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,475
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
19 Units Available
West Miami
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,687
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
47 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,535
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
West Miami
1801 Ludlam Rd
1801 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness
1 Unit Available
West Miami
2141 Ludlam Rd
2141 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Low move in cost :::ONLY $99 DEPOSIT (with approved credit)::: No last month required to move in. APPROVAL IN 1 DAY Call or Text Fernan at (786) 304-4981 for showings the same day. Usually respond within seconds.
2 Units Available
West Miami
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't
3 Units Available
West Miami
6240 SW 8th St
6240 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,299
1 Bedroom
$1,460
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6861 SW 44th St # 201
6861 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Amazing Apartment at Gables Court Condo 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185981 Beautiful Property near UM, FIU and MIA Airport.
1 Unit Available
West Miami
5861 SW 13th St
5861 Southwest 13th Street, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1296 sqft
Amazing Single Home at Sylvania 2Be/1Ba - Property Id: 184899 MMACULATE MODERNIST HOME,GREAT CURB APPEAL,TONS OF CHARACTER.
1 Unit Available
West Miami
6450 Southwest 8th Street
6450 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,481
450 sqft
FLOOR PLAN RANGE SIZE RANGE PRICE Studios One Bedroom From 450 Sq. Ft to 525 Sq. FT From 586 Sq. Ft to 750 Sq. Ft From $1481.to $1737 From $1686 to $2212 Two Bedrooms From 735 Sq. Ft to 1050 Sq.
1 Unit Available
6700 Northwest 7th Street
6700 Northwest 7th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENT LIVING Expand Your Definition of a Luxury Apartment Luxury Apartment Apartments for rent Miami What if you could live in our remarkable luxury apartment community and enjoy the diverse and distinctive amenities of condo living? What
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
4726 SW 67th Ave
4726 SW 67th Ave, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
CHARMING 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms Townhouse in exclusive private community of Oasis.
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6801 SW 44th St
6801 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 2/2 unit is completely FURNISHED, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, spacious covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors.
1 Unit Available
Flagami
6445 SW 6th St
6445 Southwest 6th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Tasteful 3 bedrooms and 1 bath family home in West Miami with lots of natural lights and two spacious living area, Excellent for entertainment. Water and electricity included ans well as washer and dryer and basic cable.
1 Unit Available
Westchester
8440 SW 8th St
8440 Southwest 8th Street, Westchester, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2/2 Condo. All tiled. Water included, washer and dryer in unit, walk-in closet, assigned covered parking, pool, playground, patio and barbecue area. Secure building accessible with entry card.
