156 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cooper City, FL

"Maybe your yen is for tennis courts /Maybe romancing is in your thoughts /Enjoy all outdoor and indoor sport." (-- Elvis Presley, "Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce")

The King couldn't have said it any better if he were a local realtor instead of a rock 'n roll legend. Located on the southeastern side of Florida's boot facing the Atlantic Oceans sits Cooper City, a lush town with watery landscape. A few miles inland between Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Cooper City is surrounded by parks, golf courses, and, above all else, sunshine, offering a high quality of life for those who choose to call it home. If you are planning to set your sights on moving to the area, take note that things tend to get windy around here, as Mother Nature pays a visit on occasion. She may offer great scenery and sun, but once in a while, she's just a rude gal. So keep her in mind. See more