3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM
88 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Combee Settlement, FL
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
703 Fairway Ave (Unit 7)
703 Fairway Ave, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
Florida Spanish Style Home - Beautiful open Spanish style front porch. This home features 3 Bedrooms & two full baths. Updated paint inside & out. Large living room with hardwood floors and a decorative wood burning fireplace.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
2401 1/2 Everett Street
2401 1/2 Everett St, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
$50 credit and background check is required for each adult. Monthly income requirement is three (3) times the rental amount. Tenant responsible for electric, water, and lawn maintenance. Pets OK.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Oakbridge
12 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
51 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
4 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1165 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
12 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1300 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Lake Gibson Hills
1 Unit Available
331 Pico Court
331 Pico Court, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1325 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hampton Hills South
1 Unit Available
3802 Exeter Ln
3802 Exeter Lane, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1699 sqft
New townhome available - Property Id: 288608 Very well maintained townhome. Free cable. Northsude Lakeland in desirable S. Hampton Hills. New carpet and waterproof vinyl flooring in bedrooms. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2077 Winterset Dr.
2077 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1832 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome - Lakeland Highlands - Beautiful 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in the gated community of Wyndwood at Lake Highland. Walking distance to Highland Grove Elementary School. 2-Car garage and community pool.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5416 Fieldstone Dr.
5416 Fieldstone Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1302 sqft
5416 Fieldstone Dr. Available 06/15/20 COMING SOON!! 3/2.5 Condo in Gated Community - COMING SOON!!! (Able to view after 6/5) You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home in a Gated Community.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paul A Diggs
1 Unit Available
641 W. 6th St.
641 West 6th Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
938 sqft
641 W. 6th St.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Swannanoa
1 Unit Available
214
214 Miami Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
3bedroom and 1 1/2 bathroom -Spacious home with pool and large backyard ,freshly painted with new washer/dryer and refrigerator and hood.This home has additional in laws. Close to all major store and roads.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Royal Oak Manor
1 Unit Available
2419 Exchange Ave
2419 Exchange Avenue, Crystal Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1064 sqft
Come and view this beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Single family home with large carport. The home has solid flooring through out, a fully fenced in yard, and indoor washer and dryer connections. Call and see this one today as it will not last long.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lake Morton Historic District
1 Unit Available
716 S Rushing Ave
716 South Rushing Avenue, Lakeland, FL
Historic 4/2 South Lake Morton home. This HISTORIC home has all the charm you need. The home offers UPDATED kitchen and baths. LARGE ROOMS with beautiful WOOD FLOORS, tile and carpet. Large bedroom downstairs with wood floors and private entrance.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2052 Bent Tree Loop West
2052 Bent Tree Loop West, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1284 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
440 Hopkins Street
440 Hopkins Street, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1834 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
2276 Crystalview Court
2276 Crystalview Court, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1370 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4315 Orangewood Circle
4315 Orangewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
2322 Honey Drive
2322 Honey Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1355 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1234 Reynolds Road
1234 Reynolds Rd, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1040 sqft
New 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home located in a family community! . Self view Available!! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
