Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Centrally located & convenient to all! This 2nd floor unit has 1-1/2 levels with the Bedroom and bathroom on the first level + an open loft overlooking the living room. There are TV'S in the Living Room and Bedroom. Both the Bedroom and the Living Room have small open decks. This community offers a heated pool / spa and clubhouse.