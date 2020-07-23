3740 Fieldstone BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ice maker microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This Beautiful Fully Furnished condo is available for seasonal, off season or even annual rentals! Just bring your clothes + toothbrush and I guarantee you will feel at home with Great amenities! Great Location, Wow, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo lives like a single family home. You are going to love the open floor plan with dramatic high vaulted ceilings and peaceful landscape view! Nicely furnished and ready to call home! Wilshire Lakes is conveniently located in North Naples off Vanderbilt Rd, just East of Livingston Rd. and West of I-75, close to the beaches, shopping dining, and medical facilities truly one of the best locations in Naples.