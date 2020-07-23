All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:05 AM

3740 Fieldstone BLVD

3740 Fieldstone Boulevard · (239) 405-1636
Location

3740 Fieldstone Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$3,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This Beautiful Fully Furnished condo is available for seasonal, off season or even annual rentals! Just bring your clothes + toothbrush and I guarantee you will feel at home with Great amenities! Great Location, Wow, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo lives like a single family home. You are going to love the open floor plan with dramatic high vaulted ceilings and peaceful landscape view! Nicely furnished and ready to call home! Wilshire Lakes is conveniently located in North Naples off Vanderbilt Rd, just East of Livingston Rd. and West of I-75, close to the beaches, shopping dining, and medical facilities truly one of the best locations in Naples.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Fieldstone BLVD have any available units?
3740 Fieldstone BLVD has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3740 Fieldstone BLVD have?
Some of 3740 Fieldstone BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Fieldstone BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Fieldstone BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Fieldstone BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3740 Fieldstone BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3740 Fieldstone BLVD offer parking?
No, 3740 Fieldstone BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 3740 Fieldstone BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3740 Fieldstone BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Fieldstone BLVD have a pool?
No, 3740 Fieldstone BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3740 Fieldstone BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3740 Fieldstone BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Fieldstone BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 Fieldstone BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3740 Fieldstone BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3740 Fieldstone BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
