Ground floor condo in quiet Golf Course community in south Naples. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 Bath condo with a view of the 14th fairway from your screened Lanai. Golf membership is optional. In condo laundry, huge walk in closet. Basic Cable and High Speed Internet included. Community pool and hot tub just outside your front door. One covered parking space and plenty of extra guest parking. Quiet community just a few minutes from Old Naples Downtown and beaches. Shopping and restaurants nearby. New fitness center and clubhouse opening in fall of 2020.