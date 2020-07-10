All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:28 PM

3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR

3062 Sandpiper Bay Circle · (239) 250-9027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3062 Sandpiper Bay Circle, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit K302 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Conveniently located in Royal Harbor, Naples Sandpiper Bay Club is a community of modern condominium homes just a mere 5 minutes to the heart of Fifth Avenue South and its highly acclaimed restaurants, shopping and beaches. This comfortable 1200 square foot residence offers a master bedroom suite plus a guest room, 2 full bathrooms and a screened lanai with peaceful views of a wooded area. A ceramic- tiled entry foyer welcomes you into the sunny breakfast room and pass-through kitchen, complete with every appliance and fully stocked with every necessity and convenience. A laundry room with full-size washer and dryer is located inside the unit. The living room and dining room feature vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include 2 large outdoor pools. For sports enthusiasts, all land and water sports are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR have any available units?
3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR have?
Some of 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR offer parking?
No, 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR has a pool.
Does 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR have accessible units?
No, 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity