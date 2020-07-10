3062 Sandpiper Bay CIR

Amenities

Conveniently located in Royal Harbor, Naples Sandpiper Bay Club is a community of modern condominium homes just a mere 5 minutes to the heart of Fifth Avenue South and its highly acclaimed restaurants, shopping and beaches. This comfortable 1200 square foot residence offers a master bedroom suite plus a guest room, 2 full bathrooms and a screened lanai with peaceful views of a wooded area. A ceramic- tiled entry foyer welcomes you into the sunny breakfast room and pass-through kitchen, complete with every appliance and fully stocked with every necessity and convenience. A laundry room with full-size washer and dryer is located inside the unit. The living room and dining room feature vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include 2 large outdoor pools. For sports enthusiasts, all land and water sports are nearby.