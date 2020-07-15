2728 Tiburon BLVD E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub lobby

VIRTUAL FACETIME-AVAILABLE NOW-Top floor PENTHOUSE with lots of natural light, Plantation shutters & higher ceilings. Two Master suites with 2 giant walk-in closets plus Guest suite, 2 screened balconies, SIGNATURE MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED and views of the RITZ-Carlton Resort and all the way to the high-rises on the Gulf of Mexico!!! Covered garage parking & gated lobby access. Ventanas offers the largest pool in Tiburon with 2 lap lanes, hot tub, poolside grilling stations, covered poolside gazebo & fabulous golf fairway views.. Your Signature membership gives you discounts on Golf, Club dining & in the pro shop. Also included is a shuttle to the beach, concierge services & exclusive member-only functions. Available NOW with special off season RATES. PRIVATE SHOWINGS NOW OR VIA PRIVATE FACETIME VIDEO TOUR.