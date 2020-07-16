1984 Isla De Palma CIR

Amenities
ANNUAL RENTAL. Beautiful two-story single family home located in Saturnia Lakes in North Naples. Enjoy a vast array of amenities which include a clubhouse with a grand ballroom, sports and billiard room, card room, dance studio, fitness center, arts and crafts center and an Internet cafe, Har-Tru tennis courts, sandy beach basketball court, men's and women's facial/massage rooms with locker rooms and saunas, winding walking/jogging paths throughout, a tot lot, fitness part and let's not forget the resort-style heated pool and spa. PETS ALLOWED!