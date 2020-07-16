All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1984 Isla De Palma CIR.
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:35 PM

1984 Isla De Palma CIR

1984 Isla De Palma Cir · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1984 Isla De Palma Cir, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2818 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
pool table
basketball court
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
ANNUAL RENTAL. Beautiful two-story single family home located in Saturnia Lakes in North Naples. Enjoy a vast array of amenities which include a clubhouse with a grand ballroom, sports and billiard room, card room, dance studio, fitness center, arts and crafts center and an Internet cafe, Har-Tru tennis courts, sandy beach basketball court, men's and women's facial/massage rooms with locker rooms and saunas, winding walking/jogging paths throughout, a tot lot, fitness part and let's not forget the resort-style heated pool and spa. PETS ALLOWED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1984 Isla De Palma CIR have any available units?
1984 Isla De Palma CIR has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1984 Isla De Palma CIR have?
Some of 1984 Isla De Palma CIR's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1984 Isla De Palma CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1984 Isla De Palma CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1984 Isla De Palma CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1984 Isla De Palma CIR is pet friendly.
Does 1984 Isla De Palma CIR offer parking?
No, 1984 Isla De Palma CIR does not offer parking.
Does 1984 Isla De Palma CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1984 Isla De Palma CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1984 Isla De Palma CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1984 Isla De Palma CIR has a pool.
Does 1984 Isla De Palma CIR have accessible units?
No, 1984 Isla De Palma CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1984 Isla De Palma CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1984 Isla De Palma CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1984 Isla De Palma CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1984 Isla De Palma CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
