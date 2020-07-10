16113 Camden Lakes CIR

Amenities

REDUCED Camden Lakes... Built by renowned builder, Pulte Homes, this 3BD + den with 2,254SF was completed in 2014. Features include: Open island kitchen, custom cabinetry and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove top, screened-in lanai overlooking the greenbelt, large Master-suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks and glass-enclosed shower with 2 shower heads. This gated community has a wonderful clubhouse with fitness club, clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, fire pit and BBQ and basketball court. Great shopping, restaurants and schools nearby plus the freeway is nearby.