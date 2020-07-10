All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:29 PM

16113 Camden Lakes CIR

16113 Camden Lakes Circle · (239) 300-1479
Location

16113 Camden Lakes Circle, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1918 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
AVAIL IMMEDIATELY. GREAT SCHOOLS.

REDUCED Camden Lakes... Built by renowned builder, Pulte Homes, this 3BD + den with 2,254SF was completed in 2014. Features include: Open island kitchen, custom cabinetry and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove top, screened-in lanai overlooking the greenbelt, large Master-suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks and glass-enclosed shower with 2 shower heads. This gated community has a wonderful clubhouse with fitness club, clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, fire pit and BBQ and basketball court. Great shopping, restaurants and schools nearby plus the freeway is nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16113 Camden Lakes CIR have any available units?
16113 Camden Lakes CIR has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16113 Camden Lakes CIR have?
Some of 16113 Camden Lakes CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16113 Camden Lakes CIR currently offering any rent specials?
16113 Camden Lakes CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16113 Camden Lakes CIR pet-friendly?
No, 16113 Camden Lakes CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 16113 Camden Lakes CIR offer parking?
No, 16113 Camden Lakes CIR does not offer parking.
Does 16113 Camden Lakes CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16113 Camden Lakes CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16113 Camden Lakes CIR have a pool?
Yes, 16113 Camden Lakes CIR has a pool.
Does 16113 Camden Lakes CIR have accessible units?
No, 16113 Camden Lakes CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 16113 Camden Lakes CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16113 Camden Lakes CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 16113 Camden Lakes CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 16113 Camden Lakes CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
