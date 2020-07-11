16031 Caldera LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Attached end unit townhouse residence in one of North Naples' most popular communities! Bright western exposure with terrific views of the preserve. Full three bedroom two story residence with attached double car garage and 1715 square feet of living area. The living room, dining area, kitchen, powder bath and screened lanai are located on the main ground floor with all three bedrooms, master & guest bathrooms and the laundry area being located on the second level. This residence boasts all solid surface flooring throughout consisting of tiled floors on the first floor living areas and wood laminate flooring on the stairs, second floor bedrooms and hallway. All neutral accents throughout to match any decor. Amenities include a heated pool and spa, tennis courts and basketball court. Ideal location just minutes to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and the beach.