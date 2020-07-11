All apartments in Collier County
16031 Caldera LN
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:04 AM

16031 Caldera LN

16031 Caldera Lane · (239) 285-1198
Location

16031 Caldera Lane, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 61 · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1715 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Attached end unit townhouse residence in one of North Naples' most popular communities! Bright western exposure with terrific views of the preserve. Full three bedroom two story residence with attached double car garage and 1715 square feet of living area. The living room, dining area, kitchen, powder bath and screened lanai are located on the main ground floor with all three bedrooms, master & guest bathrooms and the laundry area being located on the second level. This residence boasts all solid surface flooring throughout consisting of tiled floors on the first floor living areas and wood laminate flooring on the stairs, second floor bedrooms and hallway. All neutral accents throughout to match any decor. Amenities include a heated pool and spa, tennis courts and basketball court. Ideal location just minutes to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16031 Caldera LN have any available units?
16031 Caldera LN has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16031 Caldera LN have?
Some of 16031 Caldera LN's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16031 Caldera LN currently offering any rent specials?
16031 Caldera LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16031 Caldera LN pet-friendly?
No, 16031 Caldera LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 16031 Caldera LN offer parking?
Yes, 16031 Caldera LN offers parking.
Does 16031 Caldera LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16031 Caldera LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16031 Caldera LN have a pool?
Yes, 16031 Caldera LN has a pool.
Does 16031 Caldera LN have accessible units?
No, 16031 Caldera LN does not have accessible units.
Does 16031 Caldera LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16031 Caldera LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 16031 Caldera LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 16031 Caldera LN does not have units with air conditioning.
