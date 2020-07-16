1335 Henley ST

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool

Beautiful first floor condo in North Naples gated community in Stratford Place. This 3 bedrooms with a one car garage and screened lanai overlooking the quiet preserve. The kitchen features light Pine cabinets, white appliances and stocked with everything you would need for your winter vacation. The Master bedroom features a King bed, a full bed in the first gusts and futon in the third bedroom. Walk to community pool and a short drive to everything, Interstate 75 Highway, Mercato, 5th Ave, Shopping and Restaurants.