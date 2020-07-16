All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

1335 Henley ST

1335 Henley Street · (239) 325-1678
Location

1335 Henley Street, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 807 · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful first floor condo in North Naples gated community in Stratford Place. This 3 bedrooms with a one car garage and screened lanai overlooking the quiet preserve. The kitchen features light Pine cabinets, white appliances and stocked with everything you would need for your winter vacation. The Master bedroom features a King bed, a full bed in the first gusts and futon in the third bedroom. Walk to community pool and a short drive to everything, Interstate 75 Highway, Mercato, 5th Ave, Shopping and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Henley ST have any available units?
1335 Henley ST has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1335 Henley ST currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Henley ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Henley ST pet-friendly?
No, 1335 Henley ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1335 Henley ST offer parking?
Yes, 1335 Henley ST offers parking.
Does 1335 Henley ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 Henley ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Henley ST have a pool?
Yes, 1335 Henley ST has a pool.
Does 1335 Henley ST have accessible units?
No, 1335 Henley ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Henley ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 Henley ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 Henley ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 Henley ST does not have units with air conditioning.
