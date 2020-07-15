All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 PM

1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD

1185 Wildwood Lakes Boulevard · (239) 398-3249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1185 Wildwood Lakes Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
You'll fall in love with this spectacular condo completely furnished with a wonderful Lake view on the third floor with an amazing cathedral ceiling! It very Nice and clean, You'll have to come to see this beautiful resort-style pool and spa with a spacious pool deck o cabana area overlooking a gorgeous Lake View, Lighted tennis courts, billiards room, racquetball/handball court, meeting room/bar, renovated BBQ area and even a dog park. Location, Location, Location!! Less Than 10 Minutes from Downtown 5th Ave shopping, dining, art galleries, theater, and the pristine Gulf of Mexico beaches, schools, shopping, hospitals Plus More. PELICAN LARRYS AT WALKING DISTANCE. Easy access to I-75 heading North to Regional Southwest Airport, You can also enjoy fishing at Naples Pier or nearby Marco Island. Pet-Friendly Community, Thank You for viewing this wonderful community with friendly neighbors close to everything in Naples!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD have any available units?
1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD have?
Some of 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD offer parking?
No, 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD has a pool.
Does 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
