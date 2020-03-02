14925 SALAMANDER PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Fabulous location close to Veterans Hwy (589) & just off Ehrlick Rd near all sorts of shopping choices yet feels like it is tucked away in a Private Park Preserve with trails, woods, lakes at Turtle Creek. All this & still in striking distance of the Airports, Downtown Tampa & St Pete...this spaceous 2BR/2.5 Bath/1G town house is located on a quiet private street. The community has a wonderful pool area with clubhouse. Gracious 1500 s/f floor plan with good storage an inside laundry on the 2nd floor with the split bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms with 2 walk-in closets. Features a private patio off the living room and a 1/2 bath on the main floor, eat-in kitchen with a large great room floorplan. Sidewalks, Mature landscaping, excellent school system all make this a must see place.