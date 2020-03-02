All apartments in Citrus Park
14925 SALAMANDER PLACE

14925 Salamander Place · No Longer Available
Location

14925 Salamander Place, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Bellamy Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Fabulous location close to Veterans Hwy (589) & just off Ehrlick Rd near all sorts of shopping choices yet feels like it is tucked away in a Private Park Preserve with trails, woods, lakes at Turtle Creek. All this & still in striking distance of the Airports, Downtown Tampa & St Pete...this spaceous 2BR/2.5 Bath/1G town house is located on a quiet private street. The community has a wonderful pool area with clubhouse. Gracious 1500 s/f floor plan with good storage an inside laundry on the 2nd floor with the split bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms with 2 walk-in closets. Features a private patio off the living room and a 1/2 bath on the main floor, eat-in kitchen with a large great room floorplan. Sidewalks, Mature landscaping, excellent school system all make this a must see place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE have any available units?
14925 SALAMANDER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE have?
Some of 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
14925 SALAMANDER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE offers parking.
Does 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE has a pool.
Does 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14925 SALAMANDER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
