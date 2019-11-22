All apartments in Citrus County
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:22 PM

7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway

7885 Gulf to Lake Highway · (352) 726-6668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7885 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL 34428

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,465

Studio · 15 Bath · 100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!

Available units range between 1,000 SF -4,000 sf contiguous space. Newly built center in 2007 offers ample parking, prime sign placement and located at a highly visible corner fronting Hwy 44 with over 560’ of Highway frontage. Anchor tenants include, Liberty Tax, Edward Jones and several local business proprietors. Crystal River is actively growing market demographic with heavy consumer expenditure trends in fast casual dining, general retail and electronics. Full access to site from two positions including a deceleration lane found on Gulf To Lake Blvd. Within a 1 mile radius of subject property you will gain Access the City Hall, National Retail Grocers, Downtown Crystal River and several bodies of water including the Crystal River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway have any available units?
7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway has a unit available for $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway currently offering any rent specials?
7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway pet-friendly?
No, 7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus County.
Does 7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway offer parking?
Yes, 7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway offers parking.
Does 7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway have a pool?
No, 7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway does not have a pool.
Does 7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway have accessible units?
No, 7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
