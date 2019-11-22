7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway

Amenities

Available units range between 1,000 SF -4,000 sf contiguous space. Newly built center in 2007 offers ample parking, prime sign placement and located at a highly visible corner fronting Hwy 44 with over 560’ of Highway frontage. Anchor tenants include, Liberty Tax, Edward Jones and several local business proprietors. Crystal River is actively growing market demographic with heavy consumer expenditure trends in fast casual dining, general retail and electronics. Full access to site from two positions including a deceleration lane found on Gulf To Lake Blvd. Within a 1 mile radius of subject property you will gain Access the City Hall, National Retail Grocers, Downtown Crystal River and several bodies of water including the Crystal River.