6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway

Bella Vista Plaza is a premium property with great leasing opportunity among notable existing tenants such as upscale Rocco’s Pizza and Cafe Restaurant, Qualified Management, and Enpowerment Church on a highly visible corridor of Hwy 44 in Crystal River. Great Unit leasing 1,209 SQFT opportunity for retail, office, and professional service includes water! Bella Vista Plaza is located on W Gulf To Lake Hwy (HWY 44) in Crystal River, Florida with traffic counts of 16,900 cars per day. It contains 8,968 rentable square feet. There is ample parking with approximately 47 surface spaces and great signage exposure.