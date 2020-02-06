All apartments in Citrus County
Find more places like 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus County, FL
/
6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:47 AM

6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway

6608 Gulf to Lake Highway · (352) 726-6668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6608 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL 34429

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 1209 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Bella Vista Plaza is a premium property with great leasing opportunity among notable existing tenants such as upscale Rocco’s Pizza and Cafe Restaurant, Qualified Management, and Enpowerment Church on a highly visible corridor of Hwy 44 in Crystal River. Great Unit leasing 1,209 SQFT opportunity for retail, office, and professional service includes water! Bella Vista Plaza is located on W Gulf To Lake Hwy (HWY 44) in Crystal River, Florida with traffic counts of 16,900 cars per day. It contains 8,968 rentable square feet. There is ample parking with approximately 47 surface spaces and great signage exposure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway have any available units?
6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway currently offering any rent specials?
6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway pet-friendly?
No, 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus County.
Does 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway offer parking?
Yes, 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway offers parking.
Does 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway have a pool?
No, 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway does not have a pool.
Does 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway have accessible units?
No, 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLClearwater, FLGainesville, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLLargo, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLCitrus Hills, FLInverness, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa, FLBeverly Hills, FLCitrus Springs, FL
Crystal River, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLBrooksville, FLSouth Brooksville, FLWildwood, FLThe Villages, FLSpring Hill, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLHernando Beach, FLMascotte, FLLeesburg, FLLady Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity