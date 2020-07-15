6319 W Glynborne Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 2/2/2 Meadowcrest Villa - This home has been nicely updated with new wood flooring, fresh paint and updated kitchen counters. This lovely home offers 2 bedrooms - each with their own bathroom, eat in kitchen with with breakfast counter, and lots of cabinet space. Hallway connecting garage to interior offers a nice hutch area and additional cabinets for storage. Home also offers a small screen porch in rear for morning coffee or evening relaxation and a 2 car garage. Lawn care and basic cable service are included as well as, the use of the Recreational Center. This home is near shopping, banks and is centrally located to Lecanto, Beverly Hills and Inverness. This property is deed restricted.

Terms:

Application fees: $50 per person over 18.

Rent amount shown is based on paying: 1st month, last month and security equal to the month's rent (3x rent amt).



No Pets Allowed



