Home
/
Citrus County, FL
/
6319 W Glynborne Loop
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

6319 W Glynborne Loop

6319 West Glynborne Loop · No Longer Available
Location

6319 West Glynborne Loop, Citrus County, FL 34429

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 2/2/2 Meadowcrest Villa - This home has been nicely updated with new wood flooring, fresh paint and updated kitchen counters. This lovely home offers 2 bedrooms - each with their own bathroom, eat in kitchen with with breakfast counter, and lots of cabinet space. Hallway connecting garage to interior offers a nice hutch area and additional cabinets for storage. Home also offers a small screen porch in rear for morning coffee or evening relaxation and a 2 car garage. Lawn care and basic cable service are included as well as, the use of the Recreational Center. This home is near shopping, banks and is centrally located to Lecanto, Beverly Hills and Inverness. This property is deed restricted.
Terms:
Application fees: $50 per person over 18.
Rent amount shown is based on paying: 1st month, last month and security equal to the month's rent (3x rent amt).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6319 W Glynborne Loop have any available units?
6319 W Glynborne Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus County, FL.
What amenities does 6319 W Glynborne Loop have?
Some of 6319 W Glynborne Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6319 W Glynborne Loop currently offering any rent specials?
6319 W Glynborne Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 W Glynborne Loop pet-friendly?
No, 6319 W Glynborne Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus County.
Does 6319 W Glynborne Loop offer parking?
Yes, 6319 W Glynborne Loop offers parking.
Does 6319 W Glynborne Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6319 W Glynborne Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 W Glynborne Loop have a pool?
No, 6319 W Glynborne Loop does not have a pool.
Does 6319 W Glynborne Loop have accessible units?
No, 6319 W Glynborne Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 W Glynborne Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 6319 W Glynborne Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6319 W Glynborne Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 6319 W Glynborne Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
