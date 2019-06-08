401 5TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

4/2 Chuluota - Beautiful home located on a large corner lot. Great schools, easy commute to toll roads, and small town location. This home features 4 bedrooms plus a large bonus room which could be used for a family room or office, and has 2 full baths. This home wont last apply today at 4rentmg.com

APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER ADULT AND THERE IS ONE TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE OF $100 DUE PRIOR TO MOVE IN. SECURITY DEPOSIT IS TYPICALLY EQUAL TO ONE MONTHS RENT BUT IS SUBJECT TO CREDIT APPROVAL AND REQUIRED DEPOSIT MAY BE HIGHER BASED ON HISTORY. ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE HOWEVER NOT GUARANTEED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

LICENSED FLORIDA REAL ESTATE BROKER: JOHN WILKERSON



(RLNE4118194)