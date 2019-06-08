All apartments in Chuluota
401 5TH STREET

401 E 5th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

401 E 5th St, Chuluota, FL 32766

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4/2 Chuluota - Beautiful home located on a large corner lot. Great schools, easy commute to toll roads, and small town location. This home features 4 bedrooms plus a large bonus room which could be used for a family room or office, and has 2 full baths. This home wont last apply today at 4rentmg.com
APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER ADULT AND THERE IS ONE TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE OF $100 DUE PRIOR TO MOVE IN. SECURITY DEPOSIT IS TYPICALLY EQUAL TO ONE MONTHS RENT BUT IS SUBJECT TO CREDIT APPROVAL AND REQUIRED DEPOSIT MAY BE HIGHER BASED ON HISTORY. ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE HOWEVER NOT GUARANTEED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
LICENSED FLORIDA REAL ESTATE BROKER: JOHN WILKERSON

(RLNE4118194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 5TH STREET have any available units?
401 5TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chuluota, FL.
Is 401 5TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
401 5TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 5TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 401 5TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chuluota.
Does 401 5TH STREET offer parking?
No, 401 5TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 401 5TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 5TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 5TH STREET have a pool?
No, 401 5TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 401 5TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 401 5TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 401 5TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 5TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 5TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 5TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
