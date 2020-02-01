18824 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Brand New Luxury Townhome for rent in Lutz's newest privately gated community Sylvan Crossing. The Independence offers homeowners three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a single-car garage. This townhome provides an open-concept floor plan With the connectivity of the combination living/dining to the kitchen, this home is set up for entertaining. You're only steps from your lanai for your outdoor living. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a large owner's suite with a private owner's bath. The laundry room is easily accessible located on the second floor close to the bedrooms. The Kitchen features 42" staggered Scottsdale Maple Expresso raised square panel cabinetry adorned with Crown Molding & showcased with Satin Nickel hardware along with New Caledonia granite countertops & paired with stainless-steel GE® appliances. 18x18 Cabo Shore ceramic tile laid on the diagonal completes the look. Beautiful clubhouse featuring a resort-style pool, grill, and entertaining space. Interior photos disclosed are different from the actual model being built.