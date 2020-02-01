All apartments in Cheval
18824 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE

18824 Noble Caspian Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18824 Noble Caspian Dr, Cheval, FL 33558

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Brand New Luxury Townhome for rent in Lutz's newest privately gated community Sylvan Crossing. The Independence offers homeowners three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a single-car garage. This townhome provides an open-concept floor plan With the connectivity of the combination living/dining to the kitchen, this home is set up for entertaining. You're only steps from your lanai for your outdoor living. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a large owner's suite with a private owner's bath. The laundry room is easily accessible located on the second floor close to the bedrooms. The Kitchen features 42" staggered Scottsdale Maple Expresso raised square panel cabinetry adorned with Crown Molding & showcased with Satin Nickel hardware along with New Caledonia granite countertops & paired with stainless-steel GE® appliances. 18x18 Cabo Shore ceramic tile laid on the diagonal completes the look. Beautiful clubhouse featuring a resort-style pool, grill, and entertaining space. Interior photos disclosed are different from the actual model being built.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

