Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

18730 Noble Caspian Dr

18730 Noble Caspian Dr
Location

18730 Noble Caspian Dr, Cheval, FL 33558
Calusa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
18730 Noble Caspian Dr Available 06/01/20 BRAND NEW 3BD/2.5BTH Townhome Overlooking Resort Style Pool in Lutz! - Be the first to live in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome! The home was just completed in May 2020. Open concept floorplan on the main level with a spacious kitchen & living room combination. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ceramic tile floors, walk-in pantry are just a few of the amazing amenities this kitchen has to offer! The master suite with view overlooking the resort-style pool features a huge walk-in closet, en suite bath with dual vanity, separate walk-in shower, granite countertops, and private toilet closet. Down the hall, two more bedrooms are connected through another full size bathroom. A den/bonus room and the laundry room complete with full size washer/dryer & storage closet are also located upstairs. An attached one car garage for storage and parking completes this gorgeous townhome. Sylvan Crossing also has a distinctive amenity center with a community pool, cozy hammocks, and gathering room available to residents. Located in the popular area of Lutz, Florida. You're just north of Tampa but close to it all. Easy access to Veteran's Expressway. Highly rated schools: McKitrick elementary, Martinez middle, and Steinbrenner High. Near by Publix grocery store, Super Target, super Walmart, Lowes, St Joseph's Hospital. Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Call or schedule your private showing online!

To view a virtual tour of this property, copy/paste the following link into your browser:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1812636?accessKey=5ebf

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Kris at 813-444-8221.

**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **

(RLNE5795100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18730 Noble Caspian Dr have any available units?
18730 Noble Caspian Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 18730 Noble Caspian Dr have?
Some of 18730 Noble Caspian Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18730 Noble Caspian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18730 Noble Caspian Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18730 Noble Caspian Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18730 Noble Caspian Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18730 Noble Caspian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18730 Noble Caspian Dr offers parking.
Does 18730 Noble Caspian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18730 Noble Caspian Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18730 Noble Caspian Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18730 Noble Caspian Dr has a pool.
Does 18730 Noble Caspian Dr have accessible units?
No, 18730 Noble Caspian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18730 Noble Caspian Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18730 Noble Caspian Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18730 Noble Caspian Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18730 Noble Caspian Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

