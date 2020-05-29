Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access new construction

18730 Noble Caspian Dr Available 06/01/20 BRAND NEW 3BD/2.5BTH Townhome Overlooking Resort Style Pool in Lutz! - Be the first to live in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome! The home was just completed in May 2020. Open concept floorplan on the main level with a spacious kitchen & living room combination. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ceramic tile floors, walk-in pantry are just a few of the amazing amenities this kitchen has to offer! The master suite with view overlooking the resort-style pool features a huge walk-in closet, en suite bath with dual vanity, separate walk-in shower, granite countertops, and private toilet closet. Down the hall, two more bedrooms are connected through another full size bathroom. A den/bonus room and the laundry room complete with full size washer/dryer & storage closet are also located upstairs. An attached one car garage for storage and parking completes this gorgeous townhome. Sylvan Crossing also has a distinctive amenity center with a community pool, cozy hammocks, and gathering room available to residents. Located in the popular area of Lutz, Florida. You're just north of Tampa but close to it all. Easy access to Veteran's Expressway. Highly rated schools: McKitrick elementary, Martinez middle, and Steinbrenner High. Near by Publix grocery store, Super Target, super Walmart, Lowes, St Joseph's Hospital. Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Call or schedule your private showing online!



To view a virtual tour of this property, copy/paste the following link into your browser:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1812636?accessKey=5ebf



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Kris at 813-444-8221.



**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **



(RLNE5795100)