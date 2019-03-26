18101 Peregrines Perch Pl # 4304

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

2BR / 2BA - Luxury waterfront community condo in Lakeview at Calusa Trace, located just 2 blocks away from the new St. Joseph's Hospital North. This unit features new carpet throughout, crown molding, built-in shelves, lots of kitchen storage, separate dining area and a terrific open layout! The community offers a gorgeous swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis courts, laundry facilities and parks. Take advantage of Lake View at Calusa Trace's quiet country setting, yet remain close to the excitement of Tampa. Lake View is convenient to the Veteran's Expressway, Tampa International Airport, fine dining, shopping and exceptional recreation and entertainment opportunities.For more details call listing agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235.