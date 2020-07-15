710 Dania Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

WATERFRONT SHORT TERM / SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT

* DOCK WITH BOAT-LIFT

* SCREENED IN LANAI

* WI-FI INTERNET

* BASIC CABLE

* TURNKEY FURNISHED

* LESS THAN 7 MIN TO DOWNTOWN.



SEASONAL RENTAL- AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Only minutes from the Historic district and Downtown Punta Gorda.Tastefully furnished 2-bedroom home on the water. 2005 built, waterfront home located on a quiet neighborhood and features 88 waterfront feet along Crystal Waterway connecting to Alligator Creek and Charlotte Harbor beyond. This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, inside laundry and a large back porch and features new carpet and fresh paint. Outside enjoy 80 feet of water frontage, large porch and dock. Located minutes to downtown, this home is a short drive to Punta Gorda’s shops, restaurants, medical facilities and has quick access to I-75. Call today for a showing. 12% Tax apply for all rentals of 6 months or less.



(RLNE4704988)