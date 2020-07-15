All apartments in Charlotte Park
710 Dania Ct.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

710 Dania Ct.

710 Dania Court · (941) 833-4777
Location

710 Dania Court, Charlotte Park, FL 33950

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 710 Dania Ct. · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
internet access
furnished
carpet
WATERFRONT SHORT TERM / SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT
* DOCK WITH BOAT-LIFT
* SCREENED IN LANAI
* WI-FI INTERNET
* BASIC CABLE
* TURNKEY FURNISHED
* LESS THAN 7 MIN TO DOWNTOWN.

SEASONAL RENTAL- AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Only minutes from the Historic district and Downtown Punta Gorda.Tastefully furnished 2-bedroom home on the water. 2005 built, waterfront home located on a quiet neighborhood and features 88 waterfront feet along Crystal Waterway connecting to Alligator Creek and Charlotte Harbor beyond. This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, inside laundry and a large back porch and features new carpet and fresh paint. Outside enjoy 80 feet of water frontage, large porch and dock. Located minutes to downtown, this home is a short drive to Punta Gorda’s shops, restaurants, medical facilities and has quick access to I-75. Call today for a showing. 12% Tax apply for all rentals of 6 months or less.

(RLNE4704988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

