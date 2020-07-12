137 Apartments for rent in Charlotte Harbor, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 25
540 Lindley Ter
540 Lindley Terrace Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1454 sqft
540 Lindley Ter Available 07/16/20 540 Lindley Terrace - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - ANNUAL - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Carport. Heated saltwater pool and cage built by Nautilus Pools in 2015. Concrete Seawall w/ dock and covered 8000 lb. boat lift.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Section 4
680 SHARON CIRCLE
680 Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1767 sqft
Here is your opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1767 square foot home that has been updated within the past few years! This home offers laminate and tile flooring throughout. The laminate in the main area was just put in a year ago.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE
200 Harbor Walk Dr, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2172 sqft
RENTED DECEMBER - APRIL 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!!! Enjoy breathtaking views of the Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River from this second floor condo! This spacious, impeccably furnished condo is like living in a model with natural light throughout!!

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Section 36
281 SEVERIN ROAD SE
281 Severin Road, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1622 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020!! This furnished 3 bedroom pool home with panoramic view of Baldwin Lake with sailboat access to Charlotte Harbor is only minutes to the Harbor and then on to Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Section 40
21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE
21667 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2334 sqft
THIS HOUSE IS A GEM! A MUST RENT FOR SNOWBIRDS! Featuring a spacious living space with: • Pool Table/Billiards • Giant movie screen size TV • Cable/Internet • Bar table on back pool deck • Beautiful Screen-in pool and spa • Sand box • Dock/Boat

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 6
141 Francis DR NE
141 Francis Drive Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2153 sqft
141 Francis DR NE Available 11/01/20 ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - AVAILABLE: November - December 2020 and starting May 2021 RENTED: through October 2020 Jan - April 2021 Jan-Mar $3,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,700* / month *Taxes and Fees not

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Section 13
3550 SHAWN STREET
3550 Shawn Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
988 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage single family home in Port Charlotte, FL. Upon entry is the living room that comes with Sofa and 2 recliner chairs, coffee table, end tables with lamps, Wall unit Hutch with flat screen television., tile flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Charlotte Harbor
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$1,044
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 9 at 02:08pm
5 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Santa Margerita Ln
820 Santa Margerita Lane, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1551 sqft
820 Santa Margerita Lane - AVAILABLE DECEMBER & JANUARY FOR SEASON 2021 - ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON MONTHS. 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car garage in the sought after Punta Gorda Isles. Split floor plan with two large living areas.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 21
18231 Regan Avenue
18231 Regan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
3 BED AND A DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 37
18606 Briggs Cir.
18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2710 sqft
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * DOCK * HEATED POOL * SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH * TASTEFULLY FURNISHED * WI-FI INTERNET * CABLE AVAILABLE * 2-CAR GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Section 10
433 Church Avenue Northwest
433 Church Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1209 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Section 21
2425 Santee Street
2425 Santee Street, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1209 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Section 21
18434 Evenglow Avenue
18434 Evenglow Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1209 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Section 8
18335 Avon Avenue
18335 Avon Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1312 AQUI ESTA
1312 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1285 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM HOME IN PUNTA GORDA! This lovely home boasts tile throughout with numerous entry points to the screened lanai.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Section 10
505 Highland Avenue Northwest
505 Highland Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1209 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Section 23
2646 Rock Creek Drive
2646 Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Section 12
1450 Beacon Drive
1450 Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
27245 Porto Nacional Drive
27245 Porto Nacional Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2095 sqft
27245 Porto Nacional - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021 - 3 MONTH MINIMUM Welcome to the beautiful deed restricted Deep Creek... This 3 bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Pool Home boasts high ceilings, granite counter tops and new paint inside and out...

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1275 Saxony Cir # 3102
1275 Saxony Circle, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1151 sqft
1275 Saxony Circle, unit 3102, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 - Annual unfurnished Rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1st floor condo at the Links Edge Community in Deep Creek has 1 covered parking space and a storage area off the front porch entry way.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Ocean Dr
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2644 sqft
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134
1031 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
*** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: July 2020 (This property is only available until the end of 2020) Rented: (Not available in 2021) Seasonal Rate (Jan - Mar) - $2,800* Off-Season Rate (Apr - Dec) -
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Charlotte Harbor, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Charlotte Harbor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

