Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:41 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Charlotte Harbor, FL with garage

Charlotte Harbor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Section 6
141 Francis DR NE
141 Francis Drive Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2153 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - AVAILABLE: May - December 2020 RENTED: Jan - April 2021 Jan-Mar $3,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,700* / month *Taxes and Fees not included This three bedroom, two bath pool home has over 2,000 square feet on a

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Section 36
281 SEVERIN ROAD SE
281 Severin Road, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1622 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020!! This furnished 3 bedroom pool home with panoramic view of Baldwin Lake with sailboat access to Charlotte Harbor is only minutes to the Harbor and then on to Gulf of Mexico.
Results within 5 miles of Charlotte Harbor
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
33 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$1,020
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,084
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Last updated June 22 at 02:07pm
5 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
27245 Porto Nacional Drive
27245 Porto Nacional Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2095 sqft
27245 Porto Nacional - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021 - 3 MONTH MINIMUM Welcome to the beautiful deed restricted Deep Creek... This 3 bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Pool Home boasts high ceilings, granite counter tops and new paint inside and out...

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
820 Santa Margerita Ln
820 Santa Margerita Lane, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1551 sqft
820 Santa Margerita Lane - AVAILABLE DECEMBER & JANUARY FOR SEASON 2021 - ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON MONTHS. 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car garage in the sought after Punta Gorda Isles. Split floor plan with two large living areas.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd
2811 Suncoast Lakes Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1724 sqft
Suncoast Estates Annual Home for Rent! - Call Donna Causey to view! (941) 585-8893 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, separate den, 2 car garage on the LAKE! Gorgeous home with a spectacular view from your screened lanai.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2000 Bal Harbor Blvd Unit 122
2000 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1517 sqft
2000 Bal Harbor Punta Gorda 33950 - Price Reduction!! Enjoy your morning coffee from this SECOND floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car detached garage condo in beautiful Punt Gorda Isles.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Section 21
18231 Regan Avenue
18231 Regan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
3 BED AND A DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
40 Ocean Dr
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2644 sqft
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Section 37
18606 Briggs Cir.
18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2710 sqft
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * DOCK * HEATED POOL * SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH * TASTEFULLY FURNISHED * WI-FI INTERNET * CABLE AVAILABLE * 2-CAR GARAGE Rented Jan, Feb and March 2020.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1615 Via Dolce Vita
1615 Via Dolce Vita, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1617 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * WI-FI INTERNET * BASIC CABLE * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN / PARKS * ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** SEASONAL RENTAL. Available now. Rented Jan 1 thru April 30, 2020.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134
1031 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
*** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: July 2020 (This property is only available until the end of 2020) Rented: (Not available in 2021) Seasonal Rate (Jan - Mar) - $2,800* Off-Season Rate (Apr - Dec) -

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Section 26
20362 Emerald Ave
20362 Emerald Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: June - Dec 2020 RENTED: January through April 2021 Jan-Mar $2,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Port Charlotte remodeled two

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Section 10
433 Church Avenue Northwest
433 Church Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1209 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Section 12
1450 Beacon Drive
1450 Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Section 10
505 Highland Avenue Northwest
505 Highland Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1209 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Section 23
2646 Rock Creek Drive
2646 Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Section 21
18434 Evenglow Avenue
18434 Evenglow Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1209 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Section 8
18335 Avon Avenue
18335 Avon Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Section 21
2425 Santee Street
2425 Santee Street, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1209 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Section 33
21426 Meehan Avenue
21426 Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
This delightful home located in Port Charlotte, FL is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,056sqft.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Section 33
21880 Felton Ave
21880 Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1342 sqft
This home has been remodeled and updated. This is a full 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large screened covered lanai area. Don't wait long, rents are on the rise. 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1,400 Sq Ft, Single Family home in a great neighborhood.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Section 79
18114 Avonsdale Circle
18114 Avonsdale Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
18114 Avonsdale Circle Port Charlotte - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on a canal with dock in Port Charlotte. This home is tastefully furnished, has a screened lanai with a beautiful canal view and large fenced yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Charlotte Harbor, FL

Charlotte Harbor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

