4056 OAKVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool bocce court tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court pool bbq/grill tennis court

THIS CONDO IS BOOKED FROM JANUARY 1, 2021 TO MARCH 31, 2021

Spacious two bedroom, two bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association.

Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation. Kitchen comes fully stocked with Dishware, glassware, silverware and everything you need. Appliances includes Stove, refrigerator/Freezer, dishwasher, countertop microwave oven, coffee maker, Toaster and much more to mention.

Kitchen overlooks the dining area with Wood Table and 4 chairs. Living room comes with sofa, loveseat coffee table and end tables & lamps, Television in Living room opens to all screened in Lanai.

Master bedroom comes with Twin beds Florida style. Master bathroom has a walk in Shower, vanity/sink. Guest bedroom comes with Queen bed, Guest bath comes with Tub/Shower Combo with new Vanity/sink. Carpets Flooring in Living Room and bedrooms. Tile in Kitchen, Hall & both bathrooms. Community Pool has lots of lounging chairs for sunning or Relaxing. Covered pool deck has a kitchen area with television and a bar with bar stools. Tennis courts, Bocce ball court and a grilling area near the pool area.