15 Cheap Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral is anything but a small town. With a population of 154,305, it's one of Florida's largest cities, and at 120 square miles it covers a heck of a lot of ground. Geographically, it has more canals (mileage-wise) than any other city on the planet, and it's home to more than 400 miles of navigable water. Perhaps all this water has something to do with the fact that, no matter where you are in Cape Coral, you don't really feel like you're in a big city. It's true that the area is home to a number of huge corporations, but underneath this thriving business community there's a laid-back vibe, thanks in part to the magnificent waterfront views that make you feel like you're on a perpetual vacation, even when you're working. See more
Finding cheap apartments in Cape Coral takes some ingenuity and effort, as well as quick action. Before you head out on your search, bring along pay stubs, bank statements, letters of recommendations from landlords or employers, and identification. The more proactive you are about your search, the easier it will be to score a deal.
Look for cheap apartments in Cape Coral by regularly scouring listings and looking during slower renting seasons, like winter. You can still find a deal if you move during the summer months when apartment hunting is more competitive.
You may be able to find cheap apartments in Cape Coral in neighborhoods that are located away from attractions, restaurants, and entertainment. You may need to look farther out than you would prefer, but access to highways or public transportation can get you into the heart of Cape Coral.
The building you choose can also make a difference in finding a cheap apartment in Cape Coral. Older buildings that need some updating are more likely to have better deals. Walk-up apartments without elevators, on-street parking and few amenities like on-site fitness centers can also signal affordable rents in Cape Coral.