Apartment List
/
FL
/
cape coral
/
cheap apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM

15 Cheap Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL

Finding cheap apartments in Cape Coral takes some ingenuity and effort, as well as quick action. Before you head out on your search, bring along pay stubs, bank statements, lett... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
608 SE 46th LN
608 Southeast 46th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is is a 1 bedroom one bath apartment. It is a ground floor unit. Laundry room on side of building with new washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking. Landlord pays the water.
Results within 5 miles of Cape Coral

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
210 Crescent Lake Drive
210 Crescent Lake Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1696054 A coveted rental unit in North Fort Myers! Your next home includes: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Suntree
5327 Summerlin Rd. #2701
5327 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
577 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS- 1 BED/1 BATH - Gated community Mystic Gardens. This condo features a compact kitchen, living room, an open bedroom with full bath and a balcony.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Metro Park
2925 Winkler AVE
2925 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd floor apartment. one bedroom 1 bathroom in great community: Village Creek apartment , great location.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2452 Stella ST
2452 Stella Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$899
NICE TWO BEDROOMS. FRESHLY PAINTED. SECTION 8 TENANTS WELCOME!!

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Torch TER
108 Torch Terrace, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$725
NEW ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
3351 Marion ST
3351 Marion Street, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a large back yard. Central a/c, washer and dryer in unit. Annual lease only. Pet weight limits to 30 lbs. or less.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Metro Park
2937 Winkler AVE
2937 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
Cozy 1/1 2nd floor condo, centrally located to shopping centers.

1 of 7

Last updated April 13 at 12:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
3937 Broadway
3937 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Nice 2nd floor apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Vinyl flooring through out. Close to the Edison mall and downtown Fort Myers.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
2217 Cranford Ave B
2217 Cranford Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST PAINTED, LARGE KITCHEN, LIVING RM, 2 BED, BATH. NICE UNIT, READY TO BECOME YOUR NEW HOME. CALL 1st Choice Property Management: 239.945.2505 or text 239.470.7368 FOR SHOWING APPT TODAY.
Results within 10 miles of Cape Coral

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07
15116 Pine Meadows Dr, Lee County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
550 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT! New Wood and Tile Floors. Close to Shopping, Public Transportation, Restaurants. AC. Laundry room on site. Quiet, friendly and safe neighborhood. Parking spots.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08
15106 Pine Meadows Dr, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
550 sqft
MORE PICTURES TO COME SOON! ....Cozy Affordable 1 bedroom unit with Water, Sewer and Trash Included. South Fort Myers Location. Quiet neighborhood. Laundry Facility on-site. This unit has wood like floors. No Carpet. Washer and Dryer Hookup in unit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tice
225 Avacado Ct
225 Avocado Court, Tice, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All Inclusive studio efficiency - Property Id: 155374 All Inclusive Studio Efficiency with Kitchenette area Cable & WIFI Included 1 Bedroom one Bath cozy studio room with a private entrance on the side of the house with a private bathroom and a

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tice
355-10 Royal Palm Park Rd.
355 Royal Palm Park Rd, Tice, FL
1 Bedroom
$485
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847598)

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Tice
4728 TICE ST
4728 Tice St, Tice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL TILE * MICROWAVE * REFRIGERATOR & STOVE * FIRST & LAST TO MOVE IN * NO FELONIES * NO PETS * A & J REALTY GROUP AS FOR LISA ALL TILE * MICROWAVE * REFRIGERATOR & STOVE * FIRST & LAST TO MOVE IN * NO FELONIES * NO PETS * A & J REALTY GROUP AS FOR
City Guide for Cape Coral, FL

With a population of 154,305 and a geographical size of 120 square miles, Cape Coral is one of the largest cities in Florida. Its nickname is the "Waterfront Wonderland" because of its more than 400 miles of navigable waters, and it boasts more miles of canals than any other city worldwide.

Cape Coral is anything but a small town. With a population of 154,305, it's one of Florida's largest cities, and at 120 square miles it covers a heck of a lot of ground. Geographically, it has more canals (mileage-wise) than any other city on the planet, and it's home to more than 400 miles of navigable water. Perhaps all this water has something to do with the fact that, no matter where you are in Cape Coral, you don't really feel like you're in a big city. It's true that the area is home to a number of huge corporations, but underneath this thriving business community there's a laid-back vibe, thanks in part to the magnificent waterfront views that make you feel like you're on a perpetual vacation, even when you're working. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for cheap apartments in Cape Coral, FL

Finding cheap apartments in Cape Coral takes some ingenuity and effort, as well as quick action. Before you head out on your search, bring along pay stubs, bank statements, letters of recommendations from landlords or employers, and identification. The more proactive you are about your search, the easier it will be to score a deal.

Look for cheap apartments in Cape Coral by regularly scouring listings and looking during slower renting seasons, like winter. You can still find a deal if you move during the summer months when apartment hunting is more competitive.

You may be able to find cheap apartments in Cape Coral in neighborhoods that are located away from attractions, restaurants, and entertainment. You may need to look farther out than you would prefer, but access to highways or public transportation can get you into the heart of Cape Coral.

The building you choose can also make a difference in finding a cheap apartment in Cape Coral. Older buildings that need some updating are more likely to have better deals. Walk-up apartments without elevators, on-street parking and few amenities like on-site fitness centers can also signal affordable rents in Cape Coral.

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCape Coral 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCape Coral 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsCape Coral 3 Bedroom ApartmentsCape Coral Accessible ApartmentsCape Coral Apartments with Balconies
Cape Coral Apartments with GaragesCape Coral Apartments with GymsCape Coral Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCape Coral Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCape Coral Apartments with ParkingCape Coral Apartments with Pools
Cape Coral Apartments with Washer-DryersCape Coral Dog Friendly ApartmentsCape Coral Furnished ApartmentsCape Coral Luxury ApartmentsCape Coral Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLOsprey, FL
Ridge Wood Heights, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee