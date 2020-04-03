2057 Matecumbe Key RD

Amenities

SUMMER SEASON RENTAL RATE - Thinking of a SUMMER OR FALL GETAWAY???....Great Location in Marlin Run III in beautiful BURNT STORE MARINA..POOL usage Available... with this light and airy Villa....Open Floor Plan...Split Bedrooms...Two Baths and One plus Car Garage....You will love the Sun room off Great Room with Floor to Ceiling Glass Sliders...Tropical Garden Views...Tastefully Furnished/Turn Key...Burnt Store Marina is a FUN place to rent in for the Boaters, Golfers, Tennis/Pickle Ball, Kayaker, Fishing and Jogging enthusiasts....Waterfront Restaurant with Marina Views and Live Entertainment, Deli, and Golf Course Restaurant and Pro-Shop/Gifts....Sorry No Pets/No Smoking.