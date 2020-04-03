All apartments in Burnt Store Marina
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

2057 Matecumbe Key RD

2057 Matecumbe Key Road · (847) 354-0123
Location

2057 Matecumbe Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL 33955

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
SUMMER SEASON RENTAL RATE - Thinking of a SUMMER OR FALL GETAWAY???....Great Location in Marlin Run III in beautiful BURNT STORE MARINA..POOL usage Available... with this light and airy Villa....Open Floor Plan...Split Bedrooms...Two Baths and One plus Car Garage....You will love the Sun room off Great Room with Floor to Ceiling Glass Sliders...Tropical Garden Views...Tastefully Furnished/Turn Key...Burnt Store Marina is a FUN place to rent in for the Boaters, Golfers, Tennis/Pickle Ball, Kayaker, Fishing and Jogging enthusiasts....Waterfront Restaurant with Marina Views and Live Entertainment, Deli, and Golf Course Restaurant and Pro-Shop/Gifts....Sorry No Pets/No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2057 Matecumbe Key RD have any available units?
2057 Matecumbe Key RD has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2057 Matecumbe Key RD have?
Some of 2057 Matecumbe Key RD's amenities include garage, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2057 Matecumbe Key RD currently offering any rent specials?
2057 Matecumbe Key RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2057 Matecumbe Key RD pet-friendly?
No, 2057 Matecumbe Key RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnt Store Marina.
Does 2057 Matecumbe Key RD offer parking?
Yes, 2057 Matecumbe Key RD does offer parking.
Does 2057 Matecumbe Key RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2057 Matecumbe Key RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2057 Matecumbe Key RD have a pool?
Yes, 2057 Matecumbe Key RD has a pool.
Does 2057 Matecumbe Key RD have accessible units?
No, 2057 Matecumbe Key RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2057 Matecumbe Key RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2057 Matecumbe Key RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2057 Matecumbe Key RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2057 Matecumbe Key RD does not have units with air conditioning.
