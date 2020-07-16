14324 Montclair Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

WELL KEPT 2BR/2BA IN DESIREABLE BROOKRIDGE 55+ AGE RESTRICTED GATED COMMUNITY! This lovely light & bright home has newer flooring and a new a/c in 2017. Includes screened porch and utility room with washer & dryer. Heated community pool tennis court and clubhouse and all amenities are included in rent as landlord pays HOA. Don't miss out on seeing this adorable home.