WELL KEPT 2BR/2BA IN DESIREABLE BROOKRIDGE 55+ AGE RESTRICTED GATED COMMUNITY! This lovely light & bright home has newer flooring and a new a/c in 2017. Includes screened porch and utility room with washer & dryer. Heated community pool tennis court and clubhouse and all amenities are included in rent as landlord pays HOA. Don't miss out on seeing this adorable home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 14324 Montclair Drive have?
Some of 14324 Montclair Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
