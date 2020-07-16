All apartments in Brookridge
Find more places like 14324 Montclair Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookridge, FL
/
14324 Montclair Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

14324 Montclair Drive

14324 Montclare Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14324 Montclare Drive, Brookridge, FL 34613
Brookridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
WELL KEPT 2BR/2BA IN DESIREABLE BROOKRIDGE 55+ AGE RESTRICTED GATED COMMUNITY! This lovely light & bright home has newer flooring and a new a/c in 2017. Includes screened porch and utility room with washer & dryer. Heated community pool tennis court and clubhouse and all amenities are included in rent as landlord pays HOA. Don't miss out on seeing this adorable home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14324 Montclair Drive have any available units?
14324 Montclair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookridge, FL.
What amenities does 14324 Montclair Drive have?
Some of 14324 Montclair Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14324 Montclair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14324 Montclair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14324 Montclair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14324 Montclair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookridge.
Does 14324 Montclair Drive offer parking?
No, 14324 Montclair Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14324 Montclair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14324 Montclair Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14324 Montclair Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14324 Montclair Drive has a pool.
Does 14324 Montclair Drive have accessible units?
No, 14324 Montclair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14324 Montclair Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14324 Montclair Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14324 Montclair Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14324 Montclair Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brookridge 2 BedroomsBrookridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Brookridge Apartments with GaragesBrookridge Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Brookridge Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSouth Brooksville, FLBrooksville, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHernando Beach, FLHomosassa, FL
Hudson, FLBayonet Point, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLInverness, FLDade City, FLCitrus Hills, FLCrystal River, FLNew Port Richey East, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg