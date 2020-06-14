/
furnished apartments
101 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bradenton Beach, FL
1 Unit Available
2500 GULF DRIVE N
2500 Gulf Drive North, Bradenton Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3080 sqft
Weekly Rental. Sleeps 15. Short Term renting available at this beautifully, furnished, beachfront home with gas heated pool and spa. This beachfront home has 5 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 1/2 baths and 4 car garage pool and spa.
Results within 1 mile of Bradenton Beach
Cortez
1 Unit Available
12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY
12312 Egret Harbour Way, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
Looking for a Quaint and Tranquil community? Stop right here. This beautiful 3BR/2BA town home located in Harbour Landing is ready for it's new occupant. Located less than 1 mile to the gorgeous Gulf beaches at Anna Maria Island. Huge 3 car garage.
1 Unit Available
4004 6TH AVENUE
4004 6th Avenue, Holmes Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
675 sqft
Highly sought after annual rental in Holmes Beach. 1BR/1BA super close to beach. Furnished. Includes most utilities. Exception is Cable and internet. Power, Water, Sewer, trash all covered in lease cost.
1 Unit Available
6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1449 sqft
OFF-SEASON BAYSIDE VACATION RENTAL close to the beach. Turnkey furnished 2 bed/2 bath unit with king bed in master bedroom and twins in guest. Additional couch and TV viewing area in guest bedroom. Sleeps 6.
1 Unit Available
710 FOX STREET
710 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1130 sqft
PEACOCK PARADISE! - VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. Lovely turnkey furnished 3-bedroom / 2-bath single family home in the desirable historic "Village" of Longboat Key.
1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.
1 Unit Available
6800 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1287 sqft
Are you looking for a tranquil getaway? This 2 BR/2BA rental is your answer! Located on the hidden gem of Whitney Beach on Longboat Key, this second floor fully furnished condo will melt your stress away.
Results within 5 miles of Bradenton Beach
Verified
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
1 Unit Available
37 Tidy island Bvd
37 Tidy Island Boulevard, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2718 sqft
37 Tidy island Bvd Available 07/01/20 Living in Paradise on Tidy Island - Welcome to the unspoiled paradise of Tidy island facing Sarasota Bay and Anna Maria island! Tidy island features 240 acres of preserve, bird sanctuary and wildlife.
1 Unit Available
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,800
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS is what you see from this one bedroom/one bath condo on LONGBOAT KEY, directly on the beach. Turnkey furnished unit that has been updated and beautifully appointed. All new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.
1 Unit Available
5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5581 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
THE WICKER INN BEACH RESORT - A WEEKLY BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY. Charming Beachside Resort, Private Pool. Stunning Beach.
1 Unit Available
5200 GULF DRIVE
5200 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1057 sqft
Imagine sunsets like this everyday!!! Enjoy Paradise in this furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath with a fabulous gulf view gulf located in the heart of Holmes Beach in the Martinique(South). Near trolley stop, local shopping and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
571 SAINT JUDES DRIVE
571 St Judes Drive, Longboat Key, FL
Studio
$1,500
391 sqft
Affordable living on Longboat Key Turnkey furnished efficiency with private beach access across the street, next to Durant Park. Easy walk to restaurants and shopping. Six month minimum lease.
Perico
1 Unit Available
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2072 sqft
Easy to see and show even with social distancing. Check it out.
1 Unit Available
6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE
6500 Flotilla Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1150 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in West Bay Point and Moorings with sweeping second floor views of the community pool, and a distant view of the bay. This unit is furnished and includes washer/dryer in the front screened patio area.
1 Unit Available
615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD
615 Dream Island Road, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1293 sqft
WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE in Harbour Villa Club on Longboat Key offering one of the island's most gorgeous Bay Views in a tropical paradise resort setting! Spacious and updated turnkey furnished 2nd floor end unit.
1 Unit Available
5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W
5135 55th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2685 sqft
Beautifully furnished and meticulously taken care of single family home in desired location near the IMG in Bradenton. The owners are away for several months and offer their home for rent.
1 Unit Available
561 Tarawitt Drive
561 Tarawitt Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1800 sqft
Bring your boat to this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home that sits on a canal to the intercoastal. The boatlift handles 10,000 lbs and there is also a separate dock and plenty of seawall on this double lot home for other water toys as well.
1 Unit Available
5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5260 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1453 sqft
BANYAN BAY CLUB - - A BEACH TO BAY COMMUNITY. Welcome to Paradise! at the Banyan Bay Club. This condominium complex is conveniently located mid-island offering the best BEACH and BAY access.
Perico
1 Unit Available
391 ARUBA CIRCLE
391 Aruba Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1668 sqft
AMAZING FURNISHED PENTHOUSE CONDO IN GATED MARINA WALK IN ONE PARTICULAR HARBOUR! NOW AVAILABLE AS A MONTHLY RENT WITH THE POSSIBILITYOF A LEASE OPTION TO BUY! Outstanding location, great amenities, new marina, Beach Club even a new waterfront
1 Unit Available
4400 EXETER DRIVE
4400 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS HARBOUR VIEWS from this spacious and updated 2nd floor 1-bed/1-bath turnkey furnished condo. King bed in master with walk-in closet, separate vanity and tub/shower. Living room sofa is a sleeper.
1 Unit Available
4440 EXETER DRIVE
4440 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1152 sqft
LONGBOAT HARBOUR - BAYSIDE MONTHLY SEASONAL VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY. Gorgeous canal views of Sarasota Bay from this 3rd floor, 2-bed/2-bath Turn-key furnished condo.
1 Unit Available
5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5231 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
990 sqft
WEEKLY BEACH-SIDE VACATION RENTAL. Breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico. 4th floor unit in Covert II on the beach with fabulous Gulf views from your private over-sized lanai, living room and master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4900 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1312 sqft
BAYSIDE SEASONAL RENTAL WITH FULL BAY VIEW - - Full Bay views of Sarasota Bay from every room in this preferred "Building B" location at Windward Bay, a 25-acre bayside community on beautiful Longboat Key.
