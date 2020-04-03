2500 GULF DRIVE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Weekly Rental. Sleeps 15. Short Term renting available at this beautifully, furnished, beachfront home with gas heated pool and spa. This beachfront home has 5 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 1/2 baths and 4 car garage pool and spa. This rental also comes equipped with great toys for entertainment a basketball court, corn hole sert, ping pong table, fuse ball table, 2 gaming chairs & gaming section, dart board, 4 bicycles, kayak & paddleboard. Close to shopping, publix, airport, restaurants and highway. Weekly rates range between $6900-$14,000 a week $2000 REFUNDABLE damage deposit, Cleaning fee of $475, 12% tax. Plan your vacation today.