Bradenton Beach, FL
2500 GULF DRIVE N
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

2500 GULF DRIVE N

2500 Gulf Drive North · (941) 799-1046
Location

2500 Gulf Drive North, Bradenton Beach, FL 34217

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 3080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Weekly Rental. Sleeps 15. Short Term renting available at this beautifully, furnished, beachfront home with gas heated pool and spa. This beachfront home has 5 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 1/2 baths and 4 car garage pool and spa. This rental also comes equipped with great toys for entertainment a basketball court, corn hole sert, ping pong table, fuse ball table, 2 gaming chairs & gaming section, dart board, 4 bicycles, kayak & paddleboard. Close to shopping, publix, airport, restaurants and highway. Weekly rates range between $6900-$14,000 a week $2000 REFUNDABLE damage deposit, Cleaning fee of $475, 12% tax. Plan your vacation today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 GULF DRIVE N have any available units?
2500 GULF DRIVE N has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2500 GULF DRIVE N have?
Some of 2500 GULF DRIVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 GULF DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
2500 GULF DRIVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 GULF DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 2500 GULF DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton Beach.
Does 2500 GULF DRIVE N offer parking?
Yes, 2500 GULF DRIVE N does offer parking.
Does 2500 GULF DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 GULF DRIVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 GULF DRIVE N have a pool?
Yes, 2500 GULF DRIVE N has a pool.
Does 2500 GULF DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 2500 GULF DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 GULF DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 GULF DRIVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 GULF DRIVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 GULF DRIVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
