115 3RD STREET S

This property Commercially zoned is diagonal Bridge Tender & Dockside Bar, across from the New Bridge Street Mall & Daiquiri Deck. Bridge Street offers boutique style shops and restaurants along the with pristine beaches & emerald gulf waters! This is great space with full kitchen with granite counter-tops, large bathroom, and a Loft with upstairs space & storage. Perfect business space to capitalize on the growth of Anna Maria Island and Bridge Street traffic. Any renovation must be approved by Board.