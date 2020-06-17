All apartments in Bradenton Beach
115 3RD STREET S
115 3RD STREET S

115 3rd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

115 3rd Street South, Bradenton Beach, FL 34217
Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property Commercially zoned is diagonal Bridge Tender & Dockside Bar, across from the New Bridge Street Mall & Daiquiri Deck. Bridge Street offers boutique style shops and restaurants along the with pristine beaches & emerald gulf waters! This is great space with full kitchen with granite counter-tops, large bathroom, and a Loft with upstairs space & storage. Perfect business space to capitalize on the growth of Anna Maria Island and Bridge Street traffic. Any renovation must be approved by Board.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

115 3RD STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bradenton Beach, FL.
Some of 115 3RD STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
115 3RD STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
No, 115 3RD STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton Beach.
No, 115 3RD STREET S does not offer parking.
No, 115 3RD STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 115 3RD STREET S does not have a pool.
No, 115 3RD STREET S does not have accessible units.
Yes, 115 3RD STREET S has units with dishwashers.
No, 115 3RD STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
