718 FORTUNA DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a charming screened-in patio area, a privacy fence, and plenty of outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms and plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, lots of natural lighting throughout, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, coordinating appliances, and all-white cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!