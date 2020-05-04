All apartments in Bloomingdale
718 FORTUNA DRIVE

718 Fortuna Drive
Location

718 Fortuna Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33511
Bloomingdale

Amenities

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a charming screened-in patio area, a privacy fence, and plenty of outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms and plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, lots of natural lighting throughout, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, coordinating appliances, and all-white cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 FORTUNA DRIVE have any available units?
718 FORTUNA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 718 FORTUNA DRIVE have?
Some of 718 FORTUNA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 FORTUNA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
718 FORTUNA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 FORTUNA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 718 FORTUNA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 718 FORTUNA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 718 FORTUNA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 718 FORTUNA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 FORTUNA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 FORTUNA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 718 FORTUNA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 718 FORTUNA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 718 FORTUNA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 718 FORTUNA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 FORTUNA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 FORTUNA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 FORTUNA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

