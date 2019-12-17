All apartments in Bloomingdale
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
528 Emberwood Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 9:01 PM

528 Emberwood Drive

528 Emberwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

528 Emberwood Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33511
Bloomingdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UNIQUE BRANDON HOME This one is not to be missed. Featuring two master suites, this great home has list of extras that you might be looking for. Boasting four bedrooms and three- and one-half bathrooms covering 1776 square feet. The updated kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a center island. Fantastic open family has vaulted ceilings and is the perfect spot to relax or enjoy times with family or friends. There are two master suites to this property. One is located on the main floor that has its own kitchenette and private bath. It could be used as an in-law suite. Great schools, a neighborhood park, and excellent dining/shopping are very close by. Take advantage of this opportunity right now'contact us today.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Emberwood Drive have any available units?
528 Emberwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 528 Emberwood Drive have?
Some of 528 Emberwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Emberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
528 Emberwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Emberwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Emberwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 528 Emberwood Drive offer parking?
No, 528 Emberwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 528 Emberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Emberwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Emberwood Drive have a pool?
No, 528 Emberwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 528 Emberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 528 Emberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Emberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Emberwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Emberwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 Emberwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
