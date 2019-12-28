4706 Stove Place

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom cul-de-sac home located in the heart of Valrico (Bloomingdale area). Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout, ceramic tile in the kitchen and bath rooms. The elegant master suite features a spacious room with a large walk-in closet, luxurious master bathroom features a superb garden tub, and a separate walk-in shower. Great location with an "A" Rated school district! Short commute to Tampa and MacDill AF. Pets are case by case.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



