All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 4706 Stove Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
4706 Stove Place
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

4706 Stove Place

4706 Stove Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4706 Stove Place, Bloomingdale, FL 33596

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom cul-de-sac home located in the heart of Valrico (Bloomingdale area). Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout, ceramic tile in the kitchen and bath rooms. The elegant master suite features a spacious room with a large walk-in closet, luxurious master bathroom features a superb garden tub, and a separate walk-in shower. Great location with an "A" Rated school district! Short commute to Tampa and MacDill AF. Pets are case by case.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 Stove Place have any available units?
4706 Stove Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 4706 Stove Place have?
Some of 4706 Stove Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 Stove Place currently offering any rent specials?
4706 Stove Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 Stove Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4706 Stove Place is pet friendly.
Does 4706 Stove Place offer parking?
No, 4706 Stove Place does not offer parking.
Does 4706 Stove Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4706 Stove Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 Stove Place have a pool?
No, 4706 Stove Place does not have a pool.
Does 4706 Stove Place have accessible units?
No, 4706 Stove Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 Stove Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4706 Stove Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4706 Stove Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4706 Stove Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale Apartments with GarageBloomingdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bloomingdale Apartments with PoolBloomingdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomingdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLLake Wales, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLHaines City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa