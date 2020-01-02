4611 River Overlook Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

STUNNING 4/3/3 POOL HOME overlooking CONSERVATION AREA with bonus room and vaulted ceilings. FAST MOVE IN!!! This home has it all, 3 CAR GARAGE, 3 way split floorplan gives everyone plenty of room. Master suite features sliders to the pool deck, two walk-in closets. The master bath has dual vanities, glass shower and garden tub. This home has plenty of room for entertaining! The kitchen opens to the family room and includes GAS stove, side by side refrigerator, NEW microwave, breakfast bar and closet pantry. The home has a media center controlling the whole house sound system. Back bedroom has its own entrance with bath. Bedrooms have carpet, all other areas tiled... call for an appointment today, this one won't last!