4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to 4037 Eastridge Dr. You will love making this house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, fenced, a screened-in patio, and an in-ground pool. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. This home is available for immediate occupancy. Make this your home and apply today!