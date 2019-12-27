All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE

4037 Eastridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4037 Eastridge Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 4037 Eastridge Dr. You will love making this house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, fenced, a screened-in patio, and an in-ground pool. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. This home is available for immediate occupancy. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4037 EASTRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale Apartments with GarageBloomingdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bloomingdale Apartments with PoolBloomingdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomingdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLLake Wales, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLHaines City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa