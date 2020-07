Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

New paint inside, fenced yard on a corner lot! Cute 3/2/2 home in Bloomingdale, non deed restricted! Large family room, separate dining room, with inside laundry room. Tile through out except for the new carpet in all the bedrooms! Bring your own washer and dryer, we have everything else. Open and sunny, ready for your boat or RV. Great area to live in. Being painted and made ready for it's new tenants! Ready November 1st!