3719 Greenford Street

Amenities
$500 instant credit for any lease signed on a move-in ready home by October 31! This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Valrico is ready to welcome you home! Conveniently located in the very desired Bloomingdale East community that showcases the award-winning Bloomingdale High School! FREE MONTH of rent available! Features include: Granite Countertops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Kitchen Cabinet Space, Spacious Floor Plan, Sunroom and a One Car Parking Garage. Smart Features include: Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, Smart Thermostat and Keyless Locks, which saves you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Properties are pet-friendly and long term leases are available. We offer self-showings: https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.