Bloomingdale, FL
3719 Greenford Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:07 PM

3719 Greenford Street

3719 Greenford Street
Location

3719 Greenford Street, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
$500 instant credit for any lease signed on a move-in ready home by October 31! This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Valrico is ready to welcome you home! Conveniently located in the very desired Bloomingdale East community that showcases the award-winning Bloomingdale High School! FREE MONTH of rent available! Features include: Granite Countertops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Kitchen Cabinet Space, Spacious Floor Plan, Sunroom and a One Car Parking Garage. Smart Features include: Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, Smart Thermostat and Keyless Locks, which saves you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Properties are pet-friendly and long term leases are available. We offer self-showings: https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 Greenford Street have any available units?
3719 Greenford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 3719 Greenford Street have?
Some of 3719 Greenford Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 Greenford Street currently offering any rent specials?
3719 Greenford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 Greenford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 Greenford Street is pet friendly.
Does 3719 Greenford Street offer parking?
Yes, 3719 Greenford Street offers parking.
Does 3719 Greenford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 Greenford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 Greenford Street have a pool?
No, 3719 Greenford Street does not have a pool.
Does 3719 Greenford Street have accessible units?
No, 3719 Greenford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 Greenford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 Greenford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3719 Greenford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3719 Greenford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
