Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

2334 Timbergrove Dr Available 05/01/19 2334 Timbergrove Drive Valrico, FL 33594 - BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME WITH OVER 2700SF OF LUXURIOUS LIVING. 4BR/3BA/3CAR+POOL, PLUS OFFICE. LOTS OF UPGRADES, TILE, CARPET, WOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, PLANT SHELVES, ART NICHES AND MUCH MORE. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND THE KITCHEN INCLUDES A BREAKFAST BAR AND A WALK-IN PANTRY. THE MASTER SUITE IS TRULY BEAUTIFUL WITH HIS AND HERS WALK-IN CLOSETS! THE MASTER BATH HAS A SEPARATE SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB! Ideally located near excellent schools, shopping, restuarants, YMCA and library.LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED! For more information contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters at 813-325-2457 or email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM $50 per adult Re/Max application fee. Once approved $2050 rent and $2100 security will be due. NO PETS!



(RLNE4824379)