2320 NEEDHAM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOVELY AND SPACIOUS 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS PLUS LOFT AREA UPSTAIRS (ALMOST 2100 SQ FT LIVING AREA) LOCATED IN THE MOST DESIRED BLOOMINGDALE COMMUNITY NEAR BLOOMINGDALE HIGH SCHOOL, SHOPPING , RESTAURANTS, WALMART, YMCA AND EXPRESSWAYS. THIS HOME FEATURES LARGE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, 14 X 12 LOFT AREA THAT CAN BE USED FOR OFFICE, SITTING AREA, TV ROOM , ETC, FORMAL LIVING, DINING AND FAMILY ROOMS, WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE AND SKYLIGHTS IN FAMILY ROOM , LAMINATE AND CERAMIC TILE FLOORING , KITCHEN HAS PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE, LARGE 36 X 12 COVERED SCREEN PATIO, FENCED YARD AND MORE...THIS HOME IS VACANT AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY !!