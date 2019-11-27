All apartments in Bloomingdale
1513 KYLE COURT

Location

1513 Kyle Court, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! Pictures do this home zero justice! Go see in person! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush lawn, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush NEW carpeting and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, an island, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. This home is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay! Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 KYLE COURT have any available units?
1513 KYLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 1513 KYLE COURT have?
Some of 1513 KYLE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 KYLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1513 KYLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 KYLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1513 KYLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 1513 KYLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1513 KYLE COURT offers parking.
Does 1513 KYLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 KYLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 KYLE COURT have a pool?
No, 1513 KYLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1513 KYLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1513 KYLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 KYLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 KYLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 KYLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 KYLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
