1513 KYLE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! Pictures do this home zero justice! Go see in person! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush lawn, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush NEW carpeting and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, an island, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. This home is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay! Make this your home and apply today!