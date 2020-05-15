All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE

1449 Monte Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1449 Monte Lake Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Nice Pool Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage and a Fenced in Yard. Located in the Bloomingdale Golf Community with Great Schools. This home design features a Formal Living room, Formal Dining room, plus a spacious Family Room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen overlooks the family room and has plenty of cabinets, closet pantry and a separate breakfast nook. Appliances include a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Very large covered patio with a screened in private pool to cool off and a fenced in rear yard which affords additional privacy. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have built in closet / storage units. The Master bedroom is roomy and includes sliding door to pool / patio area, two walk in closets, soaking tub and a separate walk in shower. Ceiling fans and window blinds are installed in select areas. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Pool care is included in rent. Great schools in this established neighborhood with community park that includes tot lot playground, tennis, racket ball and basketball courts. Certain Pets are welcome. Vicious breeds are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale Apartments with GarageBloomingdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bloomingdale Apartments with PoolBloomingdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomingdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLLake Wales, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLHaines City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa