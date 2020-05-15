1449 MONTE LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Nice Pool Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage and a Fenced in Yard. Located in the Bloomingdale Golf Community with Great Schools. This home design features a Formal Living room, Formal Dining room, plus a spacious Family Room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen overlooks the family room and has plenty of cabinets, closet pantry and a separate breakfast nook. Appliances include a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Very large covered patio with a screened in private pool to cool off and a fenced in rear yard which affords additional privacy. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have built in closet / storage units. The Master bedroom is roomy and includes sliding door to pool / patio area, two walk in closets, soaking tub and a separate walk in shower. Ceiling fans and window blinds are installed in select areas. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Pool care is included in rent. Great schools in this established neighborhood with community park that includes tot lot playground, tennis, racket ball and basketball courts. Certain Pets are welcome. Vicious breeds are not allowed.