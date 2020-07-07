Amenities

1401 Holleman Drive Available 08/10/20 Lets go swimming! 4BR/3BA Stunning Pool home + Stone Fireplace! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Cozy 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home, w/ Pool, Fireplace, formal Living Room, Sep family room, Formal Dining, eat-in kitchen, Huge Screened in Lanai overlooking pool, Inside laundry room. Bedrooms are split 2 and 2. The 4th bedroom is off the master bathroom/bedroom which makes it ideal to use as an office or a nursery. The kitchen is equipped with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE countertops. Small Pets are welcome! POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT! Prime location in highly desirable Valrico neighborhood has A+ rated schools, nearby park, tennis courts, racquetball and golf club. The YMCA is just down the street. An easy commute to Highway 41, I-75 and I-275 make this home convenient to everywhere including MacDill AFB, Tampa, St. Pete and Bradenton-Sarasota, and gulf beaches.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1539388



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



