All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 1401 Holleman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
1401 Holleman Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

1401 Holleman Drive

1401 Holleman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1401 Holleman Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
1401 Holleman Drive Available 08/10/20 Lets go swimming! 4BR/3BA Stunning Pool home + Stone Fireplace! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Cozy 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home, w/ Pool, Fireplace, formal Living Room, Sep family room, Formal Dining, eat-in kitchen, Huge Screened in Lanai overlooking pool, Inside laundry room. Bedrooms are split 2 and 2. The 4th bedroom is off the master bathroom/bedroom which makes it ideal to use as an office or a nursery. The kitchen is equipped with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE countertops. Small Pets are welcome! POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT! Prime location in highly desirable Valrico neighborhood has A+ rated schools, nearby park, tennis courts, racquetball and golf club. The YMCA is just down the street. An easy commute to Highway 41, I-75 and I-275 make this home convenient to everywhere including MacDill AFB, Tampa, St. Pete and Bradenton-Sarasota, and gulf beaches.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1539388

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

(RLNE4960347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Holleman Drive have any available units?
1401 Holleman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 1401 Holleman Drive have?
Some of 1401 Holleman Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Holleman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Holleman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Holleman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Holleman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Holleman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Holleman Drive offers parking.
Does 1401 Holleman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Holleman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Holleman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1401 Holleman Drive has a pool.
Does 1401 Holleman Drive have accessible units?
No, 1401 Holleman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Holleman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Holleman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Holleman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Holleman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBloomingdale Apartments with Balconies
Bloomingdale Apartments with GaragesBloomingdale Apartments with Pools
Bloomingdale Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FL
Sarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa