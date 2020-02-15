1337 Peachfield Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom/ 2-bathroom/ 2 car garage home in the community of Bloomingdale Oaks. This home is just minutes away from U.S 301 and I-75, and perfect for those who are on the go! Home is surrounded by mature oaks in the front and back plus beautiful landscaping. This home has carpet in bedrooms and laminate throughout, and tile in the wet areas. Beautiful Eat-In and spacious kitchen with Breakfast Bar, custom tile and stainless steel appliances Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. The back patio is tiled and screened with plenty of room for entertaining and over looking large Fenced in yard for privacy. Close to A-Rated schools, public library, many popular restaurants, and Brandon mall. This beautiful home is in a charming neighborhood that has so much to offer. Vacant, Available Now.