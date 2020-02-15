All apartments in Bloomingdale
1337 Peachfield Dr
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

1337 Peachfield Dr

1337 Peachfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1337 Peachfield Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom/ 2-bathroom/ 2 car garage home in the community of Bloomingdale Oaks. This home is just minutes away from U.S 301 and I-75, and perfect for those who are on the go! Home is surrounded by mature oaks in the front and back plus beautiful landscaping. This home has carpet in bedrooms and laminate throughout, and tile in the wet areas. Beautiful Eat-In and spacious kitchen with Breakfast Bar, custom tile and stainless steel appliances Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. The back patio is tiled and screened with plenty of room for entertaining and over looking large Fenced in yard for privacy. Close to A-Rated schools, public library, many popular restaurants, and Brandon mall. This beautiful home is in a charming neighborhood that has so much to offer. Vacant, Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

