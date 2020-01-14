All apartments in Bloomingdale
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1323 Big Pine Drive

1323 Big Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Big Pine Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
- Contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information on this home. Beautiful townhome located in the 55+ community of Pine Grove. Please call for details on the 55+ rule. Wood floors throughout most of the home to include the master bedroom with tile in the wet areas. Family room has built-in display shelves, vaulted ceilings and leads out to your covered/screen lanai. Kitchen is very spacious with a ton of storage space and stainless appliances. Master bedroom is located on the first floor, two walk in closets, large bathroom with a separate garden tub. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms and bathroom. Perfect location in the heart of Bloomingdale. Close to shopping, YMCA, golfing, library, restaurants and much more! Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4141702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Big Pine Drive have any available units?
1323 Big Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 1323 Big Pine Drive have?
Some of 1323 Big Pine Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Big Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Big Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Big Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1323 Big Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 1323 Big Pine Drive offer parking?
No, 1323 Big Pine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1323 Big Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 Big Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Big Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 1323 Big Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Big Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1323 Big Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Big Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 Big Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1323 Big Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1323 Big Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
