1323 Big Pine Drive

- Contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information on this home. Beautiful townhome located in the 55+ community of Pine Grove. Please call for details on the 55+ rule. Wood floors throughout most of the home to include the master bedroom with tile in the wet areas. Family room has built-in display shelves, vaulted ceilings and leads out to your covered/screen lanai. Kitchen is very spacious with a ton of storage space and stainless appliances. Master bedroom is located on the first floor, two walk in closets, large bathroom with a separate garden tub. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms and bathroom. Perfect location in the heart of Bloomingdale. Close to shopping, YMCA, golfing, library, restaurants and much more! Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4141702)