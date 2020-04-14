107 Wild Oak Drive

Amenities

recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful, South Brandon, 4/2, 2,072sf, Pool Home! FOR RENT - Please call Chris Thompson at 813-777-8382 for more information on this home. This spacious beautifully updated and freshley painted (inside) home sits on an oversized lot in the heart of Brandon!

Non HOA community that is well kept and on a quiet street. The gorgeous oak trees line the neighborhood and yard. The landscaping is the envy of the neighborhod with easy to maintain, Florida plants. The fenced in backyard with a hugue covered lanai is very spacious and overlooks the POOL and back yard. It is perfect for your family days just lounging around the yard with an occasional dip in the POOL! It is just what you need to cool of on hot summer days! This home will not last long in the very hot, fast moving rental market! Come see it today!



No Pets Allowed



