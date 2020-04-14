All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 107 Wild Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
107 Wild Oak Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

107 Wild Oak Drive

107 Wild Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

107 Wild Oak Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33511

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful, South Brandon, 4/2, 2,072sf, Pool Home! FOR RENT - Please call Chris Thompson at 813-777-8382 for more information on this home. This spacious beautifully updated and freshley painted (inside) home sits on an oversized lot in the heart of Brandon!
Non HOA community that is well kept and on a quiet street. The gorgeous oak trees line the neighborhood and yard. The landscaping is the envy of the neighborhod with easy to maintain, Florida plants. The fenced in backyard with a hugue covered lanai is very spacious and overlooks the POOL and back yard. It is perfect for your family days just lounging around the yard with an occasional dip in the POOL! It is just what you need to cool of on hot summer days! This home will not last long in the very hot, fast moving rental market! Come see it today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5597432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Wild Oak Drive have any available units?
107 Wild Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
Is 107 Wild Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Wild Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Wild Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 107 Wild Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 107 Wild Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 107 Wild Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 107 Wild Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Wild Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Wild Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 107 Wild Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 107 Wild Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Wild Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Wild Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Wild Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Wild Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Wild Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale Apartments with GarageBloomingdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bloomingdale Apartments with PoolBloomingdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomingdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLLake Wales, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLHaines City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa