349 Apartments for rent in Biscayne Park, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Biscayne Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
11303 NE 11th Pl
11303 NE 11th Pl, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1010 sqft
Nice and Spacious Duplex for rent in beautiful Biscayne Park. Large fenced backyard, private terrace, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom plus a den with closet. Parking for 3 cars. Central AC. washer and dryer exclusive for unit.

1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
11143 NE 8 Ave
11143 Northeast 8th Avenue, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
Desirable Biscayne Park, three-bedroom, two customized bathrooms. A real beauty. Architectural features,Original wood floors, formal dining and cute sun room/family room facing a Large 10,000 sq.ft. lot with lots of greenery and privacy.

1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
10921 NE 9th Ct
10921 Northeast 9th Court, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL BISCAYNE PARK. UPDATED, PLENTY OF PARKING, LARGE BACK YARD WHICH IS FENCED IN. READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. FAST APPROVAL.
Results within 1 mile of Biscayne Park
10 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
5 Units Available
Sans Souci Estates
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.

1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
1131 NE 104th St
1131 Northeast 104th Street, Miami Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,800
Great combination...WATERFRONT & MIAMI SHORES & POOL & 4 bed/3 bath split bedroom plan! White wood beamed high vaulted ceilings with a bright white open floor plan and large kitchen - great for entertaining! Master suite w/bath in suite.

1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C
11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Unit 3C Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo east of Biscyane North Miami Florida - Property Id: 310634 Pet Friendly Apartment on Private Cul de Sac luxurious and quiet includes: Private Balcony Gated Assigned parking Washer and Dryer in your own

1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
1624 NE 109th St
1624 Northeast 109th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
831 sqft
Be the first to live in this FULLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in an amazing location near Biscayne Bay.

1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
1631 NE 114th St
1631 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1 BED/1 BATH UNIT IN NORTH MIAMI BEACH!!! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. UPGRADED BATHROOMS AND WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
13215 NE 6th Ave
13215 Northeast 6th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
668 sqft
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH UNIT ON 1ST FLOOR WITH LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. APPLIANCES REPLACED ABOUT 2 YEARS AGO. UPDATED BATHROOM. WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT UNIT.

1 Unit Available
Biscayne Gardens
13125 NW Miami Ct
13125 Northwest Miami Court, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
Nice and upgraded 1 full bedroom and 1 small bedroom (ideal for office or nursery). Open small KITCHENETTE, this home has its own private patio and parking area. About 850 sq ft of living space.

1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
12890 NE 8th Ave
12890 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Beautiful and Comfortable large 1/1 completely remodeled, kitchen with granite countertop and backsplash and new brands appliances, tile floors, modern bathroom, large closets, central A / C, blinds, balcony, Laundry Facilty, 1 parking space large,

1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
114 114
114 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
This is a Condo located at 1800 Northeast 114th Street #402, Miami, has 2 beds, 3 baths, and approximately 1,950 square feet. The property was built in 1975.

1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
1885 NE 121st St
1885 Northeast 121st Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1180 sqft
UPDATED UNIT, CENTRAL A/C. EVERYTHING perfect, CORNER 1/1 and 1/2 ALL TILED unit 5 minutes from Bal Harbour and TO THE BEACH!!!, and 1 min from Biscayne, tennis courts, parking, the best location. CORNER1/1 ALL TILED - READY TO MOVE IN.

1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
1470 NE 123rd Street Unit A209
1470 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1182 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITH A LOT OF LIGHT AND HUGE PRIVATE BALCONY. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS, TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT, OPEN KITCHEN TO DINING AND LIVING ROOM, BIG BATHROOMS, GREAT SUNLIGHT THROUGH BIG WINDOWS.

1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
1329 NE 105th St
1329 Northeast 105th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
COMPLETELY REMODELED UNIT AND BUILDING. 2BED/2BATH, 1029SQFT, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN, WASHER&DRYER INSIDE UNIT, 2 PARKING SPACES,

1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
11515 NE 12th Ave
11515 Northeast 12th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Luxury modern House 3/1 modern open kitchen garden Style 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom . Renovated throughout with impact windows, Open kitchen with bar, family room Basement and private yard (beautiful fruit trees).

1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
1000 Quayside Ter
1000 Quayside Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is a premier SOUTHEAST corner unit with tons of natural light on a 34 acre gated property with 24/7 private security.

1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
1465 NE 123rd St
1465 Northeast 123rd Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Great Location North Miami...Gated community. Update unit..New Appliances. Land lord is going to put curtains. 1 Bedroom Plus Den 1 Bathroom Assigned covered Parking.

1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
11750 NE 1st Ave
11750 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished.

1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
1320 NE 118th St
1320 Northeast 118th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Furnished Apartment for Rent with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath in North Miami! Great location close to Biscayne Blvd, FIU, Johnson Wales, Barry University, Publix, Whole Foods, Aldi and Starbucks. Near excellent shopping and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
1470 NE 125th Ter
1470 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come fall in love with this charming unit located in North Miami! This 1 bed & 2 bath features a spacious floor plan, updated kitchen, ceramic & carpet floors throughout & formal dining area.

1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11450 N Bayshore Dr
11450 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Water, water but NO ACCESS to water. Fabulous Wide Bay views and Downtown Miami in “Sans Souci Estates” gated community across from Bay Harbor Islands. Always a breeze from this South Exposure.

1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
11111 Biscayne Blvd
11111 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1353 sqft
Wide views of Biscayne Bay from every room! Split floor plan, marble floors, spacious 2/2 with lots of closets. Enclosed balcony for additional space. Heated pool, 24 hour security, valet parking, 1 parking space. 23 acre gated community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Biscayne Park, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Biscayne Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

