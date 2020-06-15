Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities bocce court carport clubhouse gym parking pool shuffle board

55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom One Bathroom Fully Furnished September 1, 2020 until March 31, 2021 - This one bedroom one bathroom is located in Seaside resort a beautiful waterfront gated community in Geiger Key 6 miles from Key West at mile marker 10.



This community has 2 pools, clubhouse, marina, shuffle board, bocce courts, exercise room, boat storage, wash down area just minutes away from Key West.



Fully furnished just bring your clothes. There is parking under the car port for 2 cars.



No Pets Allowed



