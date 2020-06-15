All apartments in Big Coppitt Key
Find more places like 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Big Coppitt Key, FL
/
55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435

55 Boca Chica Road · (305) 296-6667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Big Coppitt Key
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

55 Boca Chica Road, Big Coppitt Key, FL 33040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
gym
pool
bocce court
shuffle board
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom One Bathroom Fully Furnished September 1, 2020 until March 31, 2021 - This one bedroom one bathroom is located in Seaside resort a beautiful waterfront gated community in Geiger Key 6 miles from Key West at mile marker 10.

This community has 2 pools, clubhouse, marina, shuffle board, bocce courts, exercise room, boat storage, wash down area just minutes away from Key West.

Fully furnished just bring your clothes. There is parking under the car port for 2 cars.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5685426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 have any available units?
55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 have?
Some of 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435's amenities include carport, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 currently offering any rent specials?
55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 pet-friendly?
No, 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Big Coppitt Key.
Does 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 offer parking?
Yes, 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 does offer parking.
Does 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 have a pool?
Yes, 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 has a pool.
Does 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 have accessible units?
No, 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 55 Boca Chica Road Unit 435?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Big Coppitt Key Apartments with ParkingBig Coppitt Key Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Big Coppitt Key Dog Friendly ApartmentsBig Coppitt Key Furnished Apartments
Big Coppitt Key Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Marathon, FLBig Pine Key, FL
Key West, FL
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity