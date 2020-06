Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fully Furnished. 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom single family home. On the water. Boat ramp close by and plenty of storage for the boats and a car under the house. Pet Friendly. Open Kitchen and Living room, Balcony off the Living room. Top Floor has Large master bedroom and bathroom. Minimum lease requirement is at least 30 days. FIRST AVAILABILITY SEPTEMBER 1, 2020. ALSO AVAILABLE SEASON 2021!