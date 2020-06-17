3312 LINGER CT

3312 Linger Court, Bellview, FL 32526 Amelia Place
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Fabulous home located in Amelia Place Subdivision *** INTERIOR FEATURES: large Living Room with high ceilings ~ Kitchen is fully equipped and includes a Breakfast Nook ~ Spacious Master Bedroom with large Walk-in Closet ~ Master Bathroom with Double Vanity ~ 2 more Bedrooms with Guest Bathroom located between them ~ Large Laundry Room ***EXTERIOR FEATURES: Backyard is fully-fenced ~ Sprinkler System ~ Utility shed ~ Located in top School District and just 15 minutes from NAS/CORRY/NAVHOSP/VAHOSP and Perdido Key plus 15 minutes to downtown and malls **** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to applying or placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
