3312 LINGER CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous home located in Amelia Place Subdivision *** INTERIOR FEATURES: large Living Room with high ceilings ~ Kitchen is fully equipped and includes a Breakfast Nook ~ Spacious Master Bedroom with large Walk-in Closet ~ Master Bathroom with Double Vanity ~ 2 more Bedrooms with Guest Bathroom located between them ~ Large Laundry Room ***EXTERIOR FEATURES: Backyard is fully-fenced ~ Sprinkler System ~ Utility shed ~ Located in top School District and just 15 minutes from NAS/CORRY/NAVHOSP/VAHOSP and Perdido Key plus 15 minutes to downtown and malls **** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to applying or placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service!