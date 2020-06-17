All apartments in Bellview
3312 LINGER CT
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

3312 LINGER CT

3312 Linger Court · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Linger Court, Bellview, FL 32526
Amelia Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous home located in Amelia Place Subdivision *** INTERIOR FEATURES: large Living Room with high ceilings ~ Kitchen is fully equipped and includes a Breakfast Nook ~ Spacious Master Bedroom with large Walk-in Closet ~ Master Bathroom with Double Vanity ~ 2 more Bedrooms with Guest Bathroom located between them ~ Large Laundry Room ***EXTERIOR FEATURES: Backyard is fully-fenced ~ Sprinkler System ~ Utility shed ~ Located in top School District and just 15 minutes from NAS/CORRY/NAVHOSP/VAHOSP and Perdido Key plus 15 minutes to downtown and malls **** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to applying or placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 LINGER CT have any available units?
3312 LINGER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellview, FL.
What amenities does 3312 LINGER CT have?
Some of 3312 LINGER CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 LINGER CT currently offering any rent specials?
3312 LINGER CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 LINGER CT pet-friendly?
No, 3312 LINGER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellview.
Does 3312 LINGER CT offer parking?
Yes, 3312 LINGER CT does offer parking.
Does 3312 LINGER CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 LINGER CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 LINGER CT have a pool?
No, 3312 LINGER CT does not have a pool.
Does 3312 LINGER CT have accessible units?
No, 3312 LINGER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 LINGER CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 LINGER CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 LINGER CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 LINGER CT does not have units with air conditioning.
